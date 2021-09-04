Anti-Mask Protesters Tried to Enter 3 Washington Schools, Putting them on Lockdown.

On Friday, three schools in Vancouver, Washington were placed on lockdown when a group of protesters against COVID mask mandates in schools attempted to enter one of the district’s campuses.

Skyview High School, Alki Middle School, and Chinook Elementary School were placed on lockdown as a safety precaution following the anti-mask protest on Thursday, according to a statement sent with parents and acquired by This website.

According to a Skyview High School representative, the protest occurred when a mom had a disagreement with the school because her child, a Skyview student, refused to wear a mask.

According to the spokeswoman, “the district and school administrators are working with the parent to find a solution.”

The protesters gathered outside the school to voice their displeasure with “Washington state’s demand that staff and kids wear masks or face coverings in classrooms and on buses.”

Despite the lockdown, the school was able to resume normal operations because district resource officers stayed on site to ensure the safety of students and staff. The mask mandate is being followed by children in all Vancouver Public Schools districts, according to the spokeswoman.

Skyview High School has not revealed the parent’s identify or provided any other facts on the parent’s confrontation with school officials, but this website will report developments as soon as they become available.

As the new school year began in August in the midst of a COVID Delta variation spike, a number of school districts across the country imposed COVID mask mandates among staff and students. However, some parents have objected to the requirement.

Police in Florida had to deal with a mask discussion that became physical outside a school district’s headquarters on Monday. The debate between mask advocates and opponents erupted after the Lee County School District announced a temporary mask rule, according to a video provided by NBC-2.

The footage shows people shoving each other, prompting cops to intervene to stop the fight.

The temporary mask requirement went into force on Wednesday and will last for 30 days.

After a judge recently ruled against Governor Ron DeSantis’ order prohibiting schools from enforcing mask mandates, Lee County is the latest Florida school district to announce one.

In the state of Texas, This is a condensed version of the information.