Anti-Mask Protest Turns Violent Outside California Chicken & Waffles Restaurant

As the argument about mask laws continues, an anti-mask rally outside of a renowned chicken and waffles restaurant in southern California turned violent over the weekend.

Security guards hauled a man out of Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Anaheim, while a woman shouted “brutality,” according to video posted to social media.

Another person can be heard yelling, “Let go of him!”

According to KCAL-TV, a Los Angeles television news station, officers came to the site after allegations that someone had been pepper sprayed, but no one was harmed or arrested during the protest.

According to KCAL, a video went viral last week of a lady criticizing restaurant personnel and equating mask restrictions to segregation after she was requested to wear one.

On Monday afternoon, this website reached out to Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this story.

According to the city’s website, fully vaccinated people are not compelled to wear masks indoors, but individual establishments are able to impose their own mask mandates. Anaheim is a city in Orange County with a population of slightly under 350,000 people and is famous for being the home of Disneyland.

As the Delta strain became widespread across the United States, 19 cases in Orange County began to rise in July. Cases are still greater than they were in the months preceding up to the late-summer rise, though they have since decreased slightly. On Sunday, the county had an average of 385 new cases each day during the previous seven days.

Even though COVID-19 instances in the United States remain high, anti-mask and anti-vaccine mandate groups have organized protests across the country in opposition of what they say are overreaching government measures.

A video of anti-mandate activists storming a Staten Island food court has been seen over 2 million times. Despite signs stating that the immunization was required to seat in the food court, mall security did not challenge them in the video.

Protesters sat at tables, yelling “F**k Joe Biden,” some wearing pro-Trump t-shirts and waving American flags, according to video broadcast to social media.

Anti-mask campaigners in Tennessee threatened to shut down some schools when a district judge imposed a mask order, resulting in a power outage.