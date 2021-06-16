Anti-lockdown protestors chased and insulted a BBC journalist near Downing Street.

The BBC has denounced footage of an anti-lockdown protester in London harassing and chasing one of its journalists.

Demonstrators shouted obscenities in the face of Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt near Downing Street on Monday, according to footage uploaded on social media.

People shouted “traitor” and other abuses at Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard. He was forced to rush past the mob beyond a line of police officers.

Crowds gathered in Westminster to express their displeasure with the government’s decision to extend coronavirus restrictions in England for another four weeks.

“This behavior is utterly unacceptable,” the BBC said in a statement.

“All journalists should be able to do their jobs without fear of being intimidated or hindered.”

“This is awful,” fellow BBC journalist Allie Hodgkins-Brown tweeted.

“In the year 2021, in the heart of London.

“It’s fine if you disagree with us.

“You may turn us off if you want, but no journalist deserves this.”

“This incredibly troubling footage showing apparent harassment of a journalist while performing his job is totally reprehensible and should be condemned in the greatest terms,” Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow culture minister, said.

“It’s sad that a BBC lanyard can turn someone into a target.”

For more information, the Metropolitan Police has been called.