Anti-Fauci supporters refer to the infectious disease expert as the “sexiest man alive.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci was named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by the British newspaper “The Guardian,” but many detractors quickly pointed out that the nation’s preeminent infectious disease specialist was anything but.

In an Instagram post on Monday, “The Guardian” honored the 80-year-old Fauci, saying he had become a “unlikely cult hero for millions of people during the COVID pandemic.”

Fauci was photographed for the post, and “The Guardian” linked to a full-feature article about the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

However, the reaction to Fauci’s new title as “Sexiest Man Alive” was not only mixed, but many on social media thought the new title was a complete farce.

“This is horrific,” one Twitter user said.

Many others on Twitter stated Fauci’s portrayal as “Sexist Man Alive” made them sick.

Who is responsible for this? The American Foundation for the Blind is a non-profit organization that helps people who are blind. When the little pipsqueak comes on, I have to turn off the TV. He makes me sick to my stomach.

Another anti-Fauci supporter claimed they “don’t care,” while another shook their head at the idea.

I’m not going to say anything because Dr. Fauci was declared the sexiest guy alive.

They believe Fauci is the “sexiest” man alive.

Another person believed that there were far more handsome men to chose from for the position.

Another person believed that there were far more handsome men to chose from for the position.

I must be dead if #Fauci is the sexiest dude alive. In the film Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has a much better appearance.

And one Twitter user has simply given up on the whole thing.

The Instagram photo is a teaser for a documentary on Fauci titled Fauci, which will be published this fall.