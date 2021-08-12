Anti-Asian attacks are expected to top 4,500 this year, according to a report.

Since the Stop AAPI Hate organization began collecting statistics in March 2020, the number of anti-Asian attacks in the United States is on course to surpass the 4,548 recorded previous year. According to the Associated Press, the United States had 4,533 incidents as of June 2021.

Up until this June, Stop AAPI Hate, a national alliance that became the authority on racially motivated attacks related to the coronavirus outbreak, had received 9,081 incident reports. Many Asians and Pacific Islanders have been mistreated merely because of their race since the coronavirus was first discovered in China.

“Encouraging hate isn’t like having a genie in a bottle that you can pull out and re-insert whenever you want. Stop AAPI Hate co-founder Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, said, “There’s too much reinforcing these belief systems to make them go away.”

The spate of attacks has been met with resistance from lawmakers, activists, and community groups. Numerous social media campaigns, bystander training sessions, and public marches have taken place. President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May, speeding up Justice Department investigations into anti-Asian hate crimes and making government grants accessible. Stop AAPI Hate activists said supporters should not be discouraged because the statistics hasn’t changed much.

Several reasons, according to Kulkarni, led to the findings, ranging from an increase in incidences to a higher motivation to report. She explained that as the economy has opened up in recent months, it has resulted in increased public encounters and attack opportunities. Also, after a high-profile occurrence, such as the March 16 Atlanta-area spa shootings that killed six Asian women, there is usually an increase in reporting.

“We also noticed several cases that had occurred weeks or months before, but they were either unaware of our reporting center or didn’t take the time to report,” Kulkarni explained.

Stop AAPI Hate collects reports from victims or those who are reporting on their behalf, such as an adult child. Overall, the survey discovered verbal abuse and shunning — behaviors that aren’t considered hate crimes under the law. This is a condensed version of the information.