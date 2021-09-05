Anthony Sabatini defends the call for a Florida election audit, claiming that “corrupt counties” cheated.

On Sunday, Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini defended his call for an election audit, stating that Democratic-controlled counties cheated to obtain favorable results for President Joe Biden.

During an interview with RSBN at the “Trumparilla” boat procession in Fort Myers on Sunday, Sabatini said that Palm Beach County, Broward County, and others either double-scanned votes “or did things that are far, much worse than that.” In the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump won the state.

“You’d think” Democrats would want the audit to debunk election fraud claims, he added, “but they’re frightened of the audit because they know what the audit will show.”

In the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s loss, Republican lawmakers in battleground states have pressed for election audits. Trump supporters have claimed voter fraud in crucial states, despite the fact that the charges have been largely debunked.

The initial draft of the audit bill was released on Twitter Friday by Sabatini, a Republican who has allied himself strongly with Trump.

The measure, if passed, would oblige Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to designate an independent third party to undertake a forensic audit of the 2020 election in “every precinct in each county with a population of 415,000 or more,” according to earlier reports on this page.

The audit would have to start on April 15, 2022, and finish in 60 days. Within 30 days after the audit’s completion, the auditors must submit a report to DeSantis, Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee, the Division of Elections, supervisors of elections, and state congressional leaders.

In July, Sabatini requested an audit of five counties that voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election: Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Boward, Orange, and Palm Beach. Lee, on the other hand, turned down the motion, claiming that the election in Florida was “accurate, transparent, and conducted in accordance with Florida law.”

Despite going on to lose the election, Trump received 51.2 percent of the vote in Florida, compared to 47.9% for Biden. Trump’s strong performance among conservatives, as well as his gains in South Florida, helped him over the finish line in the battleground state.

In states where Biden won, Trump supporters have pushed for similar audits. A court dispute has erupted in Arizona after an attorney stated. This is a condensed version of the information.