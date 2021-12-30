Anthony Malascalza Is Living Proof That You Can Achieve Your Goals Despite Life’s Obstacles.

“Your dreams are valid no matter where you come from” – Lupita Nyong’oEveryone has dreams and desires they wish to live to accomplish. Some may be the most fantastical of fantasies, but all dreams are possible. Anthony Malascalza is living proof that you can manifest and make your wildest dreams into reality if you put in the effort, commitment, and dedication.

Anthony is the creator of the LCM INC and a successful entrepreneur. LCM is a community outreach program supported by some of the most renowned and well-known consumer brands and product clients on the market. With a network affecting thousands of individuals and households, the company is known as one of the region’s fastest-growing outreach organizations.

Anthony has dreamed of becoming a multi-millionaire and owning and controlling one of the world’s largest company empires since he was a child. He saw so much opportunity in business that all he wanted to do was establish his own. Unfortunately, Anthony lacked a solid education and familial support to help him pursue his passion. He was just another dreamer with big ideas but no way of putting them into action. Anthony, on the other hand, never gave up on his aspirations; he continued manifesting in the hopes of a better future.

The youthful CEO launched his company as a door-to-door sales company when he was 21 years old. However, as a college dropout with no business experience, his potential to succeed as an entrepreneur was severely constrained. He struggled to manage and run the company since he lacked basic business knowledge and people management skills. In addition, Anthony had no family or financial support. He was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, working alone to make his goal a reality.

He grew and scaled LCM to become one of the greatest firms in its industry thanks to his hard work and determination. Anthony boasts that in his first year of business, he made a million dollars in revenue. Anthony became a billionaire seven years later, at the age of 27. Since then, he’s maintained the same drive for achievement, taking LCM to even higher heights. Currently, the company employs over 150 independent contractors, all of whom are dedicated to advancing LCM’s and their own objectives.

Anthony has also developed a unique program through which he gives back to the community every year by participating in local events that benefit children and education.