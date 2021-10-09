Anthony Joshua’s rematch clause with Oleksandr Usyk has been triggered.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed on Saturday night that his heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk had activated a rematch clause.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles to Usyk last month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being trounced on points.

A rematch option had already been activated in principle, according to the Ukrainian team.

Hearn indicated a date in the first half of 2022 was now firmly on the cards during the Liam Smith-Anthony Fowler card in Liverpool.

“He (Joshua) has gotten his head back in the game, he’s training now, and today we formally triggered the Oleksandr Usyk rematch, which we’ll see early next spring,” Hearn stated on DAZN.

“I’m rooting for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion now that he’s back in the game.”

“We’ll meet down with (Usyk’s promoters) K2 to plan the dates for that now that it’s formally activated.”

“I believe the rematch will take place in March at the earliest.”