Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite, and two more Everton players were rated exceptional against Chelsea.

He had to make a number of critical saves, particularly in the first half, to keep his team in the game, and there was little he could do about the strike that eventually got past him.

His first start in the Premier League this season. Chelsea managed to cause a lot of problems down his flank when he was caught out of position on a couple of occasions, and it had some good moments.

In the first half, he struggled to understand the game and received an early booking for his troubles after being turned one too many times. However, he improved in the second period.

Captaining the side, the centre-back did an excellent job of organizing an unfamiliar Everton back line throughout the 90 minutes, making multiple good interceptions to keep his team in the game.

How about that for a season-opening Premier League start? Chelsea attacked his flank, but the youngster remained composed throughout, and he finished with a fantastic equalizer.

In the second half, he was able to break forward at a decent pace, although this left him out of position at times, and he switched off a little for Chelsea’s opening goal.

With a couple of explosive runs from deep, he got across the ground in midfield and threatened to be dangerous. However, in the build-up to Chelsea’s first game, he failed to spot Antony Gordon.

Despite the obvious effort he was putting in to ensure he was still striving to stop his opponents in the first half, he just couldn’t gain a handle on the game.

You can tell he put a lot of effort into trying to defend from the front for the Blues, but he might be kicking himself for not picking out Doucoure on one of Everton’s great second-half breaks.

On the limited moments he got control, he looked quite advanced, and he was rewarded with a beautiful assist from a free kick. Throughout the race, I never stopped sprinting.

He was asked to perform a lot of ball holding, especially in the first half, and he delivered. “The summary has come to an end.”