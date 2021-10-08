Anthony Fowler may have gotten ahead of the line at the chippy, but he has Liam Smith on his mind.

Anthony Fowler admits he may have skipped the line at the chippy in order to get the biggest meal ticket of his career, but he plans to make the most of the occasion at the M and S Arena on Saturday night.

At the penultimate press conference before the big Mersey derby match, local opponent Liam Smith’s trainer, Joe McNally, used a colorful metaphor to describe Fowler’s attempt at his man.

“In my perspective, Liam is one of a kind. “I believe it is too much of a leap for Tony Fowler,” he remarked. “You have Troy Williamson, JJ Metcalf, Kieran Conway, and Sergio Garcia on your team. It’s like going to the chippy for fish and chips and Anthony’s gotten ahead of the line. ‘Get to the back!’ they’d say around my way.” He should have waited his turn and earned the right to take this man out.

“Let’s be honest, if Kurbanov hadn’t been afraid to come here, Liam would have faced him.” It would have been Tim Tsyzu if it hadn’t been for the two weeks in quarantine in Australia. It certainly wasn’t Anthony Fowler.” Fowler, on the other hand, is happy for the opportunity and feels he will seize it with both hands.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I’m grateful for the opportunity.” “I’m here because it’s something I want to do.” I also want to win. We enter fights in which we believe we have a good chance of winning. I’m in the best shape of my life, and I’ve had the finest camp of my life. Injuries sometimes derail a camp, but I’ve enjoyed a whole camp with no injuries. I’m at the top of my game. So, let’s get started.

“He’s been to the top, world champion, and I haven’t.” I have that irrational urge, and I’ve dedicated my entire life to boxing. I’ve been on the road for 11 years to get here, and it’s all for naught until I win.

“It’ll be something unique.” For weeks, I’ve been visualizing this night day in and day out. For this confrontation, I’ve brought in Russian assassins, and I’m in incredible form. I’m in a fantastic situation. Both of us have two arms and two legs, and we’re both guys. “I’ve been really active for a long time.” “The summary comes to an end.”