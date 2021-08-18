Anthony Fowler admits to Liam Smith and points out one edge for the crunch bout.

It will be a dream come true for Anthony Fowler when he fights Liam Smith on October 9th at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The Toxteth guy used to go to bouts at the waterfront arena as a teenager, cheering on his heroes. “It’s a dream come true for me,” he says, as he prepares to headline a major boxing event in his hometown. I remember sitting in the £40 seats watching Pricey and Bellew when I was a kid. I used to think to myself, ‘Wow, I’d love to fight here,’ but now it’s my turn to be the center of attention.”

At thirty, he is not only at the top of a bill in his hometown, but he is also at the top of a bill against a fellow Scouser. From the famous Nel Tarleton and Dom Volante to the ‘Nark in the Park’ battle between Shea Neary and Andy Holligan, Liverpool has experienced many cross-city rivalries.

Fowler acknowledges that this isn’t just any fight, and he can’t wait for the big night. “It’s different because I’m more scared for this bout than I am for most fights, but that’s to be expected. This, in my opinion, is not a personal matter. We’re both Scousers who work hard to achieve our goals while also caring for our families. It’s simply business; I’m not taking it personally.”

Fowler’s sole setback, at the hands of old Commonwealth teammate Scott Fitzgerald, was far from personal, as he let his opponent to get under his skin.

“I’ve absolutely learned from that,” Fowler says, “but people have to realize that Fitzgerald made comments about my girlfriend as well as comments about me.” It was really personal information. I was generally laughing and joking, but it got nasty near the end when he brought my family into it.

"I've learnt that boxing isn't about being emotionally involved; it's about being clever. I was enraged when I entered the ring. Aggression was something I had a lot of, and it was working against me. I've learned my lesson and am now more alert."