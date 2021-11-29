Anthony Fauci’s video of him laughing off calls for his prosecution has been viewed over 1 million times.

The video of White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci laughing at the suggestion that he be punished has gone viral, with over 1.4 million views on the Twitter feed Breaking 911.

Fauci was asked about the enmity felt toward him by some lawmakers in a Sunday interview with Margaret Brennan on her show, Face the Nation. Dr. Fauci’s willingness to stay on the job despite risks to his role in combating the coronavirus epidemic puzzled Brennan. He said that he was focused on his duty to the country and how he could save as many lives as possible.

“I dealt with that by focusing on what my work is,” he stated. From the moment I decided to pursue a career in medicine till today, when I am at my current age. My job has been entirely focused on doing everything I can with the skills and clout I have to promote science and preserve the public’s health in the United States.

“Anyone who spins lies and threatens, and all the other crap that goes on with some of these investigations and congressional committees, it’s noise, and I know what my job is.”

When asked about Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul stating he should be punished, Dr. Fauci chuckles and says, "I should be prosecuted?! Senator, what happened on January 6th?" Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, called for Fauci to be punished, and Fauci was asked to respond. Cruz accused Fauci of willingly lying before Congress during a session in late October. Cruz questioned whether Fauci lied about whether the NIH supported gain of function studies at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci focused his question on Cruz and the Capitol disturbances while speaking with Brennan. “I have to laugh at that,” he replied. Should I be charged with a crime? Senator, what happened on January 6th?” “Do you think this is about making you a scapegoat to divert from President Trump?” Fauci was also asked.

“Of course, you have to be sleeping to not figure that one out,” he remarked.

