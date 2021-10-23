Anthony Fauci is up for a test about NIH funding for ‘de-barking’ Beagle puppies.

A bipartisan coalition of legislators is demanding answers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding funding for beagle puppy trials.

A letter to Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was signed by 24 members of the House of Representatives.

The nonprofit group White Coat Waste initiated the letter after obtaining papers under the Freedom of Information Act that appear to reveal NIAID wasted $1.68 million in taxpayer money on beagle puppy trials in Tunisia.

The animals were purportedly used in the studies to test medications, and in some cases, they were “de-barked” through a surgery called a cordectomy.

The lawmakers, led by Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s 1st congressional district, sent Fauci a letter on October 21 asking him to respond to a series of questions by November 19.

The congressmen wrote, “We write with deep concerns regarding reports of costly, inhumane, and needless taxpayer-funded dog experiments commissioned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”

Members of the House responded, citing White Coat Waste and media reports, that “NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer cash on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies from October 2018 to February 2019.

“All of the dogs were between the ages of six and eight months. The puppies were given an untested medicine and forced-fed for several weeks before being killed and dissected in the commissioned tests.

“The fact that the invoice to NIAID included a line item for “cordectomy” is particularly concerning. A cordectomy, often known as ‘devocalization,’ is a procedure that involves slicing a dog’s vocal cords to prevent them from barking, howling, or wailing “The letter continued.

“This heinous procedure, which is opposed by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Animal Hospital Association, and others with rare exceptions, appears to have been carried out so that experimenters would not have to listen to the beagle puppies’ agonized cries. This is a disgraceful waste of tax dollars “lawmakers stated.

This does not appear to be the only case of NIH-funded beagle trials, according to the letter. On the company’s website, This is a condensed version of the information.