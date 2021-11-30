Anthony Fauci is compared to Josef Mengele and Benito Mussolini by Fox hosts.

On Monday, Tucker Carlson of Fox News and Lara Logan of Fox Nation compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to fascists from World War II.

Logan added that many have warned her that Fauci is like Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, better known as the Angel of Death, on Fox News’ PrimeTime with Pete Hegseth. Carlson had suggested earlier the night on Fox News that Fauci was similar to fascist Italian leader Benito Mussolini during WWII.

Carlson stated, ” “Someone will write a fantastic novel about this moment when the fog clears and art returns. One of the stars will be an 80-year-old bureaucrat who, despite the fact that he shouldn’t be driving a car at this time, managed to seize control of the world’s most powerful country and promptly go nuts.

“If you haven’t checked in on Tony Fauci in a while, you might be astonished at what he’s become.”

Carlson then suggested that Fauci has changed his behavior since the coronavirus outbreak.

He alluded to an interview he had on Margaret Brennan’s Face the Nation show on Sunday. During the conversation, Fauci discussed Republican hostility toward him, concluding that there was “an anti-science flavor to it.” He further said that criticizing him meant criticizing science as he represented it.

Carlson went on to say: “If you watched the show a few years ago, you might remember Fauci as a traditional public health professional. He responded with care and precision, implying a high level of medical understanding, but nothing more. Tony Fauci has evolved into an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini after two years of nonstop media adoration.” “Something deep down inside Fauci has changed,” Carlson stated after playing snippets from the interview. “The man now feels he is a deity and accountable to no one.” Logan slammed President Joe Biden’s administration, as well as Fauci, for guiding the US reaction to COVID-19. “What’s your view on where we are and where we’re going?” Hegseth inquired. She responded, ” “It’s easy to see; just look at Africa; they didn’t have the COVID mortality rates that were expected. What’s occurring is that the entire response to COVID, as well as everything we’ve been taught about it since the beginning, is changing over time. This is a condensed version of the information.