Anthony Fauci has been dubbed the “Most Dangerous Bureaucrat” in American history by Ted Cruz.

Following Dr. Anthony Fauci’s appearance with CBS, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) referred to him as “the most dangerous bureaucrat” in American history.

On Monday, Cruz talked with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and accused Fauci of lying to Congress about NIH funding for gain-of-function research. Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

During his interview with CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Fauci laughed off suggestions that he should be prosecuted for lying to Congress, and he has consistently disputed the charge.

“Dr. Fauci, I believe, is the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country,” Cruz told Hannity on Monday.

The senator alluded to Fauci’s recent interview statements. Hannity had just shown a segment from it.

“He talked a minute ago about hurting science, but I don’t think anyone has injured science, the reputation of the CDC, the credibility of doctors more than Dr. Fauci because he’s been dishonest, political, and partisan throughout this pandemic,” Cruz added.

Cruz criticized the Biden administration’s decision to enforce masks in schools, saying, “And the American people know it.”

“He did a long interview this weekend in which he gave the same response: ‘I represent science.’ ‘I am a scientist.’ Sean, I have to admit that I was chuckling. It’s as if Louis XIV, France’s sun king, said, “l’État, c’est moi – I am the state.” It’s his delusory sense of grandeur that prevents you from criticizing him “said the senator.

Fauci’s response to a concern regarding possible prosecution for lying to Congress was then addressed by Cruz. Margaret Brennan of CBS asked Fauci about Cruz’s demand that he be prosecuted.

Fauci, according to the senator, replied to the inquiry with ad hominem attacks and the “Beavis and Butt-Head” response of yelling “liars at everything.”

Cruz charged Fauci of lying to Congress about NIH funding for gain-of-function research in a Wuhan, China facility in May. The National Institutes of Health, according to Fauci, does not sponsor such study.

Fauci is the country's most dangerous bureaucrat in history.

It's a grandiose illusion that you can't criticize him. pic.twitter.com/JBitZewGDK November, Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)