Anthony Fauci defends Christmas comments, claiming that people who have been vaccinated can gather for the holidays.

Following criticism from some conservatives, Dr. Anthony Fauci defended comments he made concerning Christmas parties. He urged Americans, “especially the vaccinated,” to spend the Christmas with their families.

On CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said it was “too soon to know” if people will be able to congregate for Christmas and underlined the need of reducing the number of COVID-19 cases.

However, during an appearance on CNN on Monday, Fauci corrected his words, saying they had been “misinterpreted” and urging Americans to have a “normal Christmas.”

On Monday, Fauci told CNN, “The greatest approach to ensure that we’ll be in excellent form as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated.”

He explained, “That was misunderstood as me saying we couldn’t spend Christmas with our families, which was totally not the case.”

“I will be spending Christmas with my family, and I encourage everyone, especially those who have been vaccinated and are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with their families,” Fauci added.

He also stated once more that his previous words had been misinterpreted.

Margaret Brennan of CBS News asked Fauci about the holidays during his Sunday interview, stating, “But we can gather for Christmas, or it’s simply too soon to tell?”

“Margaret, it’s really too early to tell,” Fauci said. We just have to [focus]on continuing to get those numbers down, rather than trying to predict what we’ll do in weeks or months ahead of time.”

“Let’s keep focusing like a laser on getting thoseâ€”those cases down. And we can do that by getting people vaccinated, as well as in situations where boosters are appropriate to have people boosted because we know they can help tremendously in reducing infection and advanced disease, according to the data that is now being collected in real time,” Fauci said.

Conservatives, notably Republican Representative Claudia Tenney and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, were outraged by the infectious diseases expert’s statements regarding Christmas.

