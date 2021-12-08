Anthony Broadwater, acquitted in the rape of Alice Sebold, will star in his own film.

On May 8, 1981, while walking near her Syracuse University dormitory, Alice Sebold was approached from behind by a stranger who covered her mouth and knocked her to the ground.

“If you scream, I’ll murder you,” the man said.

She offered to hand over all of her money, as well as her mother’s and sister’s credit cards, to her assailant if he would just leave her alone. He rapped her after laughing and demanding she strip naked. He then pulled her hair back and forced her to kiss him repeatedly.

What happened to Sebold, now a bestselling novelist, is undeniable, and she chronicles her rape in vivid detail in her 1999 book, Lucky, named after a cop who told her she was fortunate to have survived the assault.

The Lovely Bones, one of Sebold’s best-selling books, was adapted into a film by A-list filmmaker Peter Jackson in 2009, so it seemed only a matter of time until Lucky followed suit. The book was set to be adapted by JoBro Productions, with Victoria Pedretti playing Sebold, Karen Moncrieff directing, and Timothy Mucciante serving as executive producer.

The protagonist in the story would be Sebold, who has been praised for encouraging rape victims to report their attackers and deal with the post-traumatic stress disorder that often follows. The villain in the story would be the man Sebold swore was her rapist in court, a man named “Gregory Madison” in the book. Anthony Broadwater was the man she recognized in real life.

According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick and a New York court, Broadwater—who served more than 16 years in prison for rape, sodomy, and other crimes that night, then lived largely as a pariah given his public status as a registered sex offender since his release in 1999—was officially exonerated last month, innocent of the crimes he was convicted of.

Not only is a wrongful conviction case being prepared against the state of New York, but Mucciante, who was fired from the Lucky adaptation about five months ago, is pivoting, according to the Washington Newsday. He's making a documentary called Unlucky where Broadwater is currently through his own production business, Red Badge Films.