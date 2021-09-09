Anthony Blinken is being chastised by China for supporting arrested Hong Kong activists.

In separate remarks, the Chinese government slammed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for tweeting in support of pro-democracy activists detained by Hong Kong police on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, officers from the city’s national security section detained four members of the Hong Kong Alliance—the organisation that organizes the annual Tiananmen Square vigil—for failing to submit information such as membership details and meeting records.

According to a notification issued under the sweeping Hong Kong national security statute approved by Beijing last summer, among those arrested was Hong Kong Alliance Chair Chow Hang-tung, who had been given 14 days to deliver the material. The four alliance members were being held at various police stations, according to a statement released by the group on September 8.

Blinken called on Hong Kong authorities to “stop continuous threats against civil society and individuals with opposing political beliefs” in a tweet the same day. The arrests of Tiananmen Square vigil leaders today are politically motivated and a flagrant violation of the law by those in power.”

“Today’s arrests of members of the Hong Kong Alliance are another worrying indication of how the National Security Law is being exploited by Beijing to undermine civil society and crush political dissent in Hong Kong,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said a few hours earlier.

On Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry responded through its Hong Kong commissioner’s office, claiming that the Hong Kong Alliance had “openly disobeyed the law and refused to comply with the Hong Kong police’s information request.”

The statement stated, “The Commissioner’s Office firmly supports the Hong Kong police in carrying out their duties in accordance with law to prevent, stop, and punish acts endangering national security,” describing the legislation as a “deterrent to anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, and foreign interference.”

The agency stated, “The national security law distinguishes right from wrong and shall not be maligned,” accusing America’s own national security statute of having a broader reach. Its statement read, “It is not competent to point fingers at others.”

Political Interference Charged Against the United Kingdom

Similar claims of political meddling were leveled by China in response to the British foreign secretary. The agency stated that it “seriously disliked and fiercely opposes” the proposal. This is a condensed version of the information.