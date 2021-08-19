Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is looking for new cast members for the 2022 season.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway revealed on Instagram today that they are currently working on a number of wonderful and funny surprises for the next season, and they want viewers to get in contact.

People were encouraged to contact the show with any family members or friends they’d like to surprise on the show, and they could even nominate themselves.

To apply, participants must complete an entry form, which can be found in the show’s Instagram bio, with as much information as possible so that the show can learn everything there is to know about the participant or the person they are nominating.

The hosts of Saturday Night Takeaway are recognized for being engaging and amusing, and they use games and quizzes to assist audience members win fantastic prizes.

Audience members and viewers participate in segments such as Singalong Live, a karaoke-style quiz in which unknowing viewers compete for the chance to win £500, and Grab the Ads, a popular section.

Saturday Night Takeaway’s most recent season aired in February of this year, and it has been nominated for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award at the National Television Awards this year.

Ant and Dec, who host the show, have also been nominated for the best TV presenter category, which they want to win for the 20th year in a row.