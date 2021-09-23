Ant & Dec’s latest ‘filming’ news delights fans.

Ant & Dec’s recent social media reveal has wowed their followers.

Ahead of the new season of I’m a Celebrity, the award-winning duo released a selfie of themselves outside a road sign in Wales…. I’m trying to get out of here.

After Covid rules prevented it from being performed in its usual setting in the Australian bush, the popular ITV show has confirmed it will return to Gwrych Castle in North Wales this year.

Ant & Dec’s Instagram post, which confirmed that production on the next season is beginning, has piqued fans’ interest.

“Guess where we just popped in for a little bit of filming #IAC2021,” they added.

The two appeared perplexed in front of a Mynyddislwyn road sign, and celebrity fans and followers swarmed the comments section to express their eagerness for the new season to begin.

“Feel free to swing by my castle at any time!” exclaimed Giovanna Fletcher, the current Queen of the Castle.

“Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Christmas is on its way.”

“How exciting!” Emily exclaimed. I can’t wait to be a celebrity. Last year, I had a great time at the castle.”

“I’m really excited,” Anne Marie wrote.

“I can’t wait!” Ruby exclaimed.

While the show’s official premiere date has yet to be announced, prior seasons of I’m a Celebrity have aired on November 15, 16, or 17.

The show’s debut episode is usually broadcast on a Sunday. As a result, we may anticipate the first episode of the new season airing around November 14th.