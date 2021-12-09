Ant & Dec’s first infinite win quiz show gets a first peek.

ITV has released a 60-second teaser for its new Saturday night quiz program.

Ant & Dec’s Infinite Win will be a primetime entertainment game show with the first ever limitless jackpot.

Early in 2022, the first episode of the five-part series will debut.

Limitless Win, Ant and Dec’s latest show, is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

“The stakes have never been higher,” the trailer read, as it depicted a money ladder with cash awards worth millions of dollars.

Dec stated on the video, “Oh my gosh,” and then added, “That is extraordinary.”

It depicts contestants agonizing about which options to make during the game and ecstatically celebrating once they win.

The game has the world’s first infinite money ladder, which means that participants can earn an unlimited amount of money because “the stakes have never been higher.”

It’s Ant and Dec’s first new program in more than a decade.

Every question offers the chance to climb the never-ending money ladder and achieve the big bucks, but only the proper answer secures the cash.

If competitors push their luck too far, they’ll lose the game and everything they’ve earned.

It’s the biggest reward ever devised, packed with drama, peril, and genuine passion.