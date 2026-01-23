Ant and Dec’s Rowdy Sleepover at King Charles’ Scottish Residence

TV hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a humorous anecdote about their stay at Dumfries House, the Scottish estate of King Charles, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The duo, who had been following the then-Prince of Wales for a year for a TV documentary, were invited to spend the night at his residence ahead of their final interview with him. Their experience, however, became unexpectedly memorable for all the wrong reasons.

A Night to Remember at Dumfries House

McPartlin, 50, recalled the pair’s excitement when they were invited to stay overnight at the royal estate in Ayrshire. “It was amazing and everything you’d imagine,” McPartlin said. “We were asked if we wanted to spend the night before the final interview, and we were like, ‘Hell, yes!’” The stay, however, took an awkward turn when McPartlin decided to explore his room by trying on a robe, only to bump into King Charles in the hallway. “He said ‘hello’ and started talking to me about pruning roses,” McPartlin said, expressing his embarrassment at the interaction.

As the evening unfolded, the pair, known for their playful antics, indulged in wine and laughter. Donnelly, who joined the conversation, revealed that their noise levels became a bit too much. “We took it a bit far and were asked to be quiet,” Donnelly admitted. Despite their rowdiness, the hosts appeared to maintain a positive rapport with the royal family, with McPartlin describing his relationship with the then-Prince of Wales as friendly and warm.

Podcast Plans and Behind-the-Scenes Conversations

During their segment, the presenters also discussed their new podcast, “Hanging Out with Ant