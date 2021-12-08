Ant and Dec’s mockery of Boris Johnson at a Christmas party has split I’m a Celeb viewers.

I’m a Celebrity fans are divided when presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly mocked Prime Minister David Cameron over his claims about attending the Christmas party.

After the presenters took aim at Boris Johnson in Tuesday’s live episode, fans were split in their feelings.

According to reports, Downing Street personnel enjoyed a Christmas party during the Covid-19 shutdown in 2020.

ITV I’m A Celeb viewers were in stitches as Naughty Boy confessed to David. During the show, the presenting duo made a lighthearted reference to the allegations, noting that the participants “categorically deny” having a party in Gwrych Castle.

“It’s all changing in camp today,” Dec remarked as he introduced the show’s next part, “because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader via the gift of a secret ballot.”

Ant went on to say: “As a result, David’s reign has come to an end. They weren’t, however, rejoicing. They unequivocally deny that they had a get-together.

“And there was no cheese and wine, and no Secret Santa at this imaginary soiree.”

Dec then turned to the camera and stated, “Evening Prime Minister… for the time being.””

It comes after senior aides to the Prime Minister were spotted talking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after workers were accused of breaking lockdown rules last year by holding a festive celebration.

On Tuesday, Downing Street refuted the charges.

The show’s viewers, on the other hand, were divided by Ant & Dec’s taunts.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Ant and Dec win the Grammys every year because of moments like these. It’s the best, and it’s not even close to being the best.” Adi Yarsley echoed this sentiment, saying: “Right on the money! They are the voice of the nation!” Others, on the other hand, were dismayed that the show was getting embroiled in politics.

“It’s a TV entertainment show, not a political point-scoring show,” one disgruntled viewer said.

Bill Badham continued, ” “Why is it that ITV allows Ant and Dec to make cheap political jabs at the Prime Minister? I’m a Celebrity is a reality television show.”