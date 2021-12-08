Ant and Dec of I’m A Celebrity make fun of the Prime Minister over the Christmas party ‘cover-up.’

Ant and Dec, co-hosts of I’m A Celebrity, have mocked Boris Johnson for the second night in a row over the Downing Street Christmas incident.

Last week, it was revealed that a holiday party was held in No 10 on December 18 last year, when London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

The two discussed participant Danny Miller’s choice to keep the outcome of a challenge from his campmate, David Ginola, during a live segment of the show taped in the castle studio.

The French former footballer would not be able to read a letter from his partner and child due to their failure in the trial.

Ant said to the audience, “So they’ve decided to cover it up,” to which Dec replied, “Not a brilliant idea, is it?”

“If there’s one thing we’ve learnt in the last 24 hours, it’s that you can’t get away with covering things up,” Ant continued, laughing.

“No, that will come back to bite them at some point,” Dec remarked. It may take a year, but it will take place.” It comes after a video surfaced of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s then-press secretary, Allegra Stratton, and other officials laughing about a “fictitious” party in December 2020. She has since resigned from her position.

“The incident was as clear as day,” Dec said, referring to the video. We all saw the video of them answering the question incorrectly. It was clear what had occurred.

“Even Ant and Dec – sorry, Danny Miller – are ahead of the Prime Minister on this one.” Don’t worry, we’ll start an investigation or something. Not that it’ll make a difference.” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the pair were “ahead of the Prime Minister” on the event during PMQs on Wednesday.

“It’s plain what happened,” he remarked.

“On this, Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has been apprehended in the act.

“Why doesn’t he just acknowledge it now and terminate the investigation?”

