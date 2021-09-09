Ant and Dec have announced a new Saturday night program that will be unique.

Ant and Dec have revealed that they will be launching a new Saturday night program next year.

The game show, which will air on ITV and ITV Hub, will include the world’s first ever infinite prize as well as a never-ending money ladder.

Every question is an opportunity to advance up the financial ladder and reach the big bucks, but only the proper answer secures the funds.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will air five hour-long primetime shows on Saturdays.

“We’re honestly very delighted to start this new series,” Ant McPartlin remarked. It’s something we’ve been working on with Hello Dolly and ITV for quite some time, and we can’t wait for you to see it. We sincerely hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

“It’s been a few years since we debuted a totally new TV format; it’s not something we do very often,” Declan Donnelly stated.

“However, we’ve stumbled into something groundbreaking and innovative, which is why we’re so happy to host this series and bring it to the rest of the country.”

“It’s very exciting to be working with the amazing Ant and Dec on a new primetime entertainment format where participants may win an unlimited cash prize!” said Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning.

“This is a quiz show unlike any other you’ve ever seen. It’s unpredictable, tense, and sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”