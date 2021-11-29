Ant and Dec give a new update on I’m A Celebrity’s future.

Ant & Dec have provided an update on the most recent season of I’m A Celebrity… I’m trying to get out of here.

A lot of challenges plagued the current series’ production, resulting in the cancellation of episodes from Saturday through Monday.

Richard Madeley had to leave the show due to having to leave the Covid bubble for medical care, and production was also interrupted due to Storm Arwen.

The I’m A Celebrity contestants have been taken from the castle while repairs are made to get the production base back up and running after experiencing technical difficulties due to the inclement weather.

ITV has issued a statement assuring viewers that I’m A Celebrity will return tomorrow, and the hosts have turned to Instagram to announce the “good news” that live broadcasts will resume on Tuesday night.

Instagram

“Exciting news!!” they exclaimed. Our incredible Production team has been working nonstop to restore the #ImACeleb site following the devastation caused by Storm Arwen, and we’ll be back in the Castle at 9 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday 30th November)! The show hasn’t aired a live broadcast since Thursday, and viewers have expressed their excitement in the comments section, saying they can’t wait for it to return.

“Yay, I can’t wait!” Ellie exclaimed. I’ve been missing it a lot this weekend x” “Great news,” Eve said, “I’ve really missed you both and the show.” I’m relieved that no one was injured during the storm. Take precautions and be safe. “I adore you both.” “WOOOO I CANT WAIT,” Chloe exclaimed. “Yes, let’s go,” Jen said. “Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy “I’ll be back tomorrow!!”