Ant and Dec from I’m a Celebrity witness Richard Madeley slide into rotten fruit.

On tonight’s I’m a Celebrity…, Richard Madeley will take part in yet another trial. I’m trying to get out of here.

The host of Good Morning Britain will be hurled down a chute, landing among rotting fruit and vegetables before being showered with more.

We see host Ant and Dec giggling as Richard takes on Castle Kitchen Nightmares in a clip released ahead of tonight’s episode.

Ant sniggers as he says: “That image will linger with me for a long time.” I’m A Celebrity viewers notice a flaw in Richard Madeley’s reaction to the task.

Richard has to sift through the rotten food for a star, and just as he thinks he’s found one, he discovers it’s a mouldy tangerine.

Richard is in his second trial, having previously competed in the Turrets of Terror versus Frankie Bridge.

However, they would have to unlock three distinct gates on their journey up in order to get to the key, and they would be joined by a slew of bugs along the route.

Frankie was crowned the victor of the first trial of the new series after retrieving her key from the top of the tower.

On Sunday, the new season of I’m a Celebrity began with the arrival of 10 new campmates at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Music producer Naughty Boy, football icon David Ginola, and former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips are among the celebrities who have joined the camp.