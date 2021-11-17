Ant and Dec from I’m a Celebrity were advised not to make jokes about one issue.

This Sunday, I’m a Celebrity… comes to Gwyrch Castle in Wales.

After the coronavirus outbreak led producers to abandon plans to film the show in its customary location of Australia, the final series of the ITV show was also shot in the UK.

Ant and Dec will return to host the show, and they’ve been given stringent guidelines regarding the type of jokes they may tell ahead of the new season.

On their official Facebook page earlier this week, the Geordie couple shared a snapshot of themselves standing outside the Welsh castle as they prepare to greet the celebrities.

“We’re here!” they captioned the shot. #ImACeleb I’m just holding down the fort till our celebs arrive.” According to the Daily Express, Ant and Dec have sought advice from Welsh language advisor Garffild Lloyd Lewis on what they may and cannot laugh about as they prepare to spend a few weeks in Wales.

Garffild has applauded the hosts’ pronunciations as they attempted to employ Welsh phrases live on TV.

“Working alongside an English TV production has been great – they are genuinely interested in learning about our culture, especially our sense of humour,” Garffild stated.”

He did, however, offer strong guidelines on what they should avoid, saying, “We made it plain from the start that we would avoid all traditional Welsh comedy, and they absolutely accept that.””

Garffild went on to say that they intended to demonstrate the presenters that the Welsh language “could be entertaining.”

“We advised Ant and Dec to just go for it and have fun with it,” he told Wales Online.

“It’s preferable to have fun with a language than to mock it.