Ant and Dec are ‘worked tirelessly’ to prepare trials for the upcoming I’m a Celeb series, according to fans.

ITV released a second trailer for the November premiere of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the popular show will be staged in Gwrych Castle, Wales, rather than Australia.

I am a With eyeballs, a castle, and the Welsh flag emojis, Celeb’s Twitter account posted a clip with the caption: “Looks like two mighty warriors @antanddec are working tirelessly to prepare the trials for this year’s celebs.”

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity teases viewers by presenting Ant and Dec’s ‘fantastic’ line-up.

Ant and Dec are depicted as knights in sparkling armour, dressed in chainmail, hammering away and working “tirelessly to prepare the trials,” according to the teaser.

Ant posed the following question to Dec in the advertisement: “Ooh, what are you up to? In fact, don’t tell me; I’ll figure it out on my own.

“Is that a sword? Is that an axe?” “Something for the trials,” Dec said. “An iron stomach?” Ant wryly said. Dec then displays one of the show’s coveted gold stars, which celebrity participants can acquire while participating in the bushtucker trials.

He scolded his pal, saying: “In any case, these stars aren’t going to appear on their own.

“So stop yammering and start hammering,” says the narrator.

The 30-second ad concludes by stating that the show will return to ITV in November, although without specifying a specific date.

Fans couldn’t keep their excitement from spilling over into their comments on the video.

“Whoop Whoop….I’m A Celeb 2021 is getting ever closer folks,” Harvey wrote.

“Can’t wait for the next series of I’m a Celeb,” Katharine said. “I’ll be watching it.”

Sarah had this to say: “I’m very excited for this. I’m looking forward to it.” The trials, in which the campmates compete for gold stars as seen in the trailer, are distinct tasks that the celebrities must face.

One gold star represents one meal for the entire camp, and if someone refuses to participate in a trial, the entire camp will be forced to eat rice and beans.

Previous trials involved eating unusual meals like kangaroo testicles and fish guts, as well as getting covered in rats and spiders.

The squeals and cries of the celebs in these challenges usually make hosts Ant and Dec double over with amusement.

The line-up for this year’s show has yet to be revealed, although Louise Redknapp, Richard Madeley, and Adam Woodyatt are among the rumored celebrities.