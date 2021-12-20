Answer a question for a chance to win one of twenty £45.99 HelloFresh gift cards.

Have you been thinking about signing up for HelloFresh’s recipe box delivery service but haven’t gotten around to it? You may now try it out without spending any money.

In January, our sister site 2Chill will give away 20 HelloFresh gift cards worth £45.99 to 20 lucky winners.

That’s enough to feed four people three times a week for three weeks.

You could learn to make Thai pork rice bowls, mushroom risotto, or creamy roasted vegetable curry.

There are British, Asian, French, Thai, Italian, Japanese, Greek, and other cuisines represented. So you may taste and cook the flavors of your favorite vacation spot from the comfort of your own home.

Choose from a variety of meat, vegetarian, and vegan dishes, then add sides and desserts to satisfy your tummies. There’s no better way to start the new year than this.

The deadline for submissions is January 3, after which 20 winners will be chosen at random.

Except for staff of Reach PLC, this competition is available to anyone who is a UK resident. Entrants must be at least 18 years old. All entries must be received by 11.59 p.m. on January 3, 2022. To be put into the prize draw, you must correctly answer the question. The winner will be chosen at random. The winners will be notified via email at the address they submitted. Prizes will be mailed within 28 days of receiving the necessary information. Winners must respond to this email notification within two days to collect their prize. If the winner does not respond within two days of receiving the notification email, we may choose another winner. x20 Hello Fresh gift cards worth £45.99 each will be given to the winners. The reward is non-transferable, and there will be no cashback option. The email addresses of the winners will be used to administer the competition. Please limit each person’s participation in the competition to one entry. There will be a disqualification if more than one entry is submitted. Entries submitted using an automated system or by a third party will be disqualified. A valid email address is required to get a prize. Aside from the following special terms, which take precedence in the event of a conflict, standard Reach competition rules apply. Please have a look at this… “The summary has come to an end.”