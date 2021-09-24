Another woman claims she gave Gabby Petito’s boyfriend a ride in Wyoming during the Brian Laundrie manhunt.

As the search for YouTuber Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues, another woman claims to have offered the hitchhiker a lift in Wyoming.

Laundrie was picked up by Norma Jean Jalovec, a seasonal Wyoming resident from Florida, on Aug. 29, two days after Petito was last seen, according to Fox News. Petito’s bones were recovered weeks later at the Spread Creek scattered camping area, where the woman dropped him off around 6.30 or 6.40 MST (8.30 p.m. ET). Laundrie is the main suspect in the 22-year-death. old’s

Miranda Baker, a TikToker, said last week that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie after seeing him hitchhiking on the side of a Wyoming road on Aug. 29.

Both women have reported their experiences to the authorities.

On that day, Jalovec said she was going to Grand Teton National Park’s Chapel of the Sacred Heart church. On the way to Pacific Creek Landing, she picked up Laundrie beside a dam.

“I grabbed him… She said, “Something just said, ‘Hey, ask him where he’s going.'”

Laundrie, who was sitting in Jalovec’s 4Runner’s passenger seat, asked whether she was going to Jackson. She wasn’t, according to Jalovec, because she resided in the opposite direction. He then requested that she take him to the Spread Creek dispersed camping area.

According to reports, the man was hiking near Snake River and saw elk and moose but no bison. He mentioned his fiancée and offered to cover the gas bill.

Jalovec stated she took a quick right bend on the way to Spread Creek and a Bible on the dashboard dropped over Laundrie’s lap. He took the book from the dashboard and placed it back on it.

Laundrie requested that Jalovec drop him off at the distant campground’s gate. He tried to “get out of the moving car” when Jalovec indicated she could drive him inside.

Jalovec said she tried to make light of Laundrie’s desire to impress his fiancée by hiking into the campground rather than hitchhiking, but he insisted on being let out of the vehicle.

In June, Laundrie and Petito set out on a cross-country road journey from their home in North Port, Florida.

On September 1, Laundrie apparently came home without his fiancée. On September 17, his parents reported him missing. Petito’s body was in a state of disarray. Brief News from Washington Newsday.