Another positive for COVID as neighboring countries deny entry to a fifth migrant near Belarus.

According to the Associated Press, a fifth migrant died near Belarus and another was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Polish border guards. European Union states bordering Belarus have refused access to refugees wanting to cross.

According to Euronews, the Iraqi migrants were part of a group seized by Polish authorities late Thursday night.

Four more migrants died while crossing or attempting to cross from Belarus into Poland and Lithuania through a wooded and bogland area. The four others were discovered dead near the border on Sunday, according to Polish and Belarusian officials.

On Facebook, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “We are striving to help and safeguard the lives and health of all unlawful migrants who have crossed the border into Poland and have been found in time.”

Despite efforts to save him, the Iraqi migrant died. The earlier deaths were attributable to hypothermia and weariness, according to Polish officials.

One of a group of Iraqi migrants caught 500 meters inside Poland’s border with Belarus died of a possible heart attack, according to border guards’ Twitter account.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the second migrant was transported to the hospital.

Human rights organizations have taken notice of the hardship of migrants attempting to enter the EU, primarily from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Two UN organizations have asked for access to asylum seekers stranded on Belarus’s border with Poland and Lithuania. Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, and other officials are planning a visit to the border soon to assess the situation.

Poland’s administration believes that its primary responsibility is to protect the border from migrant inflows, accusing Belarus’ Moscow-backed government of orchestrating them.

Warsaw has so far rebuffed EU requests that Frontex, the EU’s border and coast guard agency, aid with border security.

Piotr Mueller, a spokesman for the Polish government, has stated that employing Frontex would have no effect on the situation.

On 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) broad sections along their border with Belarus, the Polish and Lithuanian governments have declared states of emergency, barring anybody except border guards, the military, and security agencies from entering. Along their border with Belarus, they are likewise erecting razor wire fences.

