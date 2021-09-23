Another New York City inmate dies while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats demand the closure of Rikers Island.

According to the city’s Department of Correction, another inmate died Wednesday, prompting New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats to urge that the Rikers Island jail complex be closed.

According to the Associated Press, the inmate died following what looked to be a medical emergency. He was at least the 12th person to die in a New York City jail this year, and the second this week.

According to the Associated Press, Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Representatives Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman, and Nydia Velzquez issued a joint letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday, advocating for the convicts’ release and the closure of Rikers Island. The conditions at the jail were described as “deplorable and nothing short of a humanitarian crisis” in the letter.

The convict who died was held at the Vernon C. Bain Center, a floating jail barge located across the East River from Rikers Island. After appearing to be in medical difficulty, he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about 10:50 a.m. ET, according to the Department of Correction.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“I am heartbroken to see that we have yet another fatality in custody,” said Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi, “and committed to put an end to this heartbreaking trend.”

“We are doing everything we can to address the enormous issue in our prisons. Schiraldi added, “My thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s loved ones.”

The inmate’s name has not been released since the inmate’s next of kin has not been notified. The city medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

In 1992, the Bain Center, a five-story jail built on a 625-foot (190.5-meter) barge, debuted as a temporary solution to overcrowding in city jails. It has since been chastised for being overcrowded.

During the coronavirus epidemic, the city’s jail system, which has been plagued by years of neglect, has fallen into chaos, with an increase in inmate fatalities, violence, self-harm, and staff absences.

The majority of the conflict has occurred on Rikers Island.

Rikers inmate Isaabdul Karim, 42, died at a jail infirmary on Sunday after reporting he wasn’t feeling well, according to officials. CPR was performed on him, but he was pronounced dead later.

This year, at least five Rikers inmates have died. This is a condensed version of the information.