Another Liverpool school was compelled to send students home in order to isolate them.

Another Liverpool school has verified that students were sent home due to positive Covid-19 tests.

The action was taken at Dingle’s King’s Leadership Academy.

On June 14, headteacher Mark O’Hagan wrote a letter to parents.

Liverpool students have missed more school days than students in practically every other part of the country.

“We have been informed that a number of members of our school community have tested positive for Covid-19,” it read.

“We understand that this may cause you anxiety, but we are closely monitoring the issue and collaborating with Public Health England.”

“Please rest assured that Covid-19 will be a minor sickness for the vast majority of patients.

“Parents of children who have had intimate contact with the person who tested positive for Covid-19 received a letter notifying them that their child must stay at home for 10 days.”

“The school is open, and if your child is healthy, they should be able to attend as usual.”

The number of students sent home to be isolated has not been confirmed by the school.

Mr O’Hagan responded to the ECHO by saying that all guidelines are being observed and that the school has made sure that all students have access to technology that they can use when isolating at home.

“I can confirm that, in accordance with DFE guidance, kids from King’s Leadership Academy Liverpool have been sent home to isolate,” he stated.

“To reduce the danger of infection, the school conducts a thorough risk assessment in accordance with Department of Education guidelines.”

“All students are also given ChromeBooks upon arrival, which is a Trust and academy policy.”

“All staff are thoroughly trained in delivering lessons remotely.

“A full timetable of lessons have carried on throughout the various lockdowns via the academy’s remote learning platform.

“Although our students have lost out on the social side of schooling the academy’s investment in remote learning has gone someway to countering the lack of school based lessons.”

King’s Leadership Academy is the latest in a long line of schools in Liverpool and the wider city region to be forced to take such action, with infection rates rising amongst younger people in particular.

