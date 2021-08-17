Another increase in Covid infections has been reported in Liverpool City Region.

The number of positive Covid tests has climbed once more in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 5,242 positive tests in the week ending August 12, up 161 from the previous seven days.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week was 3%.

A remarkable 18-year-old man died after falling from a local bridge.

Knowsley, Halton, St Helens, and Sefton were among the four areas of the city region to have increases. St Helens had the largest week-on-week percentage change of these four areas, at 14 percent.

Infections were lower in Liverpool and Wirral.

Infections increased in Cheshire West and Chester, but positive cases decreased in Warrington and West Lancashire.

In England, the number of infections has grown. The country had 172,437 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 12, up 7,048 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 12, there were 1,797 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 22 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 1%.

The most recent rate of infection was 359.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 386 positive tests, which is two more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1% in the week ending August 12. Infection rates are currently at 297.5 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 12, there were a total of 607 instances, which is 59 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 398.2 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 11% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 12, there were 916 positive tests, which is 13 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 1% from week to week. There were 282.4 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 12, there were 693 positive tests, which is 83 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 382.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week climbed by 14%.

Sefton

The total number of cases in the was 843. “The summary has come to an end.”