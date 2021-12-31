Another former CNN producer is being investigated for committing crimes against minors.

In Fairfax, Virginia, a former producer for Jake Tapper’s “The Lead” is being probed for suspected crimes against minors, becoming the second former CNN employee to be arrested or investigated in recent weeks.

Rick Saleeby, who resigned more than two weeks ago, is being investigated by investigators from Fairfax County Police’s Major Crimes Bureau’s child exploitation section for “serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims.”

“While we will eventually be candid about our findings,” the Bureau said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday, “protecting the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses, as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation, are of paramount concern.”

A police spokeswoman also informed Fox News that “many items from the subject’s Virginia residence” have been taken in, but declined to elaborate.

Saleeby’s allegations came only days after another former senior producer was arrested on charges of “luring in youngsters to sexually train them.”

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, John Griffin, a former senior producer for CNN’s “New Day,” was charged by the FBI on Dec. 10 with “three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to attract juveniles to participate in illicit sexual activity.”