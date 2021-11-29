Another edition of I’m A Celebrity has been canceled, meaning tonight’s episode will not air.

I’m a famous person… I have to get out of here! Following Storm Arwen, there will be no episode tonight.

ITV has reported that the stars of I’m A Celebrity have been taken from the castle while work is done to get the production base back up and running after experiencing technical challenges due to extreme weather.

The celebs are expected to return to quarantine individually to ensure that they stay Covid safe, and they will then return to the castle once the entire production has been safely re-established.

Despite his early exit from I’m A Celebrity, Richard Madeley breaks his silence on his £200k fee.

It comes after the programs scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were canceled due to considerable damage to the production site at Gwrych Castle in North Wales during Storm Arwen on Friday night.

I’m A Celebrity has been canceled, according to TV expert Scott Bryan.

“Six episodes have aired,” he stated. Three episodes will be aired / will not be aired. There is one episode that has been pre-recorded.

“It’s not as “I’m A Celebrity” as it formerly was.” “I’m A Celebrity, Please Get Me On The Air” is more “Get Me Out of Here” at this stage.” “We have withdrawn the celebrities from the castle until we get the production base back up and running after facing technical challenges owing to the storm,” I’m A Celebrity said in a statement over the weekend. The celebrities will be quarantined in the same conditions as they were before entering the castle.

ITV said earlier on Saturday that there would be no new episodes this weekend due to technical challenges caused by the weather.

The episodes were replaced by Ant and Dec-hosted compilation shows that featured the best moments from prior series.

Due to the weather, Friday’s episode of the ITV series was the first to be pre-recorded.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s links were taped early in the evening as part of ITV’s “precautionary steps” in response to severe storm warnings.

Before the concert, the couple posted a video from outside the castle, with the wind howling and screaming in the backdrop.