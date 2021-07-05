Another discount retailer has taken over the former Poundworld outlet.

On the site of a previous Poundworld store, a new shop will open selling hundreds of products for £1.

On Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m., One Below will open on Chapel Street in Southport.

Chapel Street has a number of new businesses, including a bargain shop.

Next door, The Fragrance Shop is set to open, while across the street, the former BHS department store is being transformed into an aparthotel with shops and a bar.

Tesco is also planning to establish a new store near the Southport Railway Station entrance.

One Below debuted in March 2019 and rapidly became a popular destination for bargain hunters.

On the opening days of the £1-or-less bargain store in St Helens, Bootle, and Kirkby, hundreds of people queued.

It also has a location at Liverpool’s St Johns Shopping Centre.

The cheap store, which was founded by Poundworld’s original founders before being sold to an American corporation, is now establishing its newest location on Chapel Street in Southport.

One Below announced the news on Instagram, writing, “We’ve Got That Friday Feeling!” There’s only one week till another NEW STORE OPENING.

“40-44 Chapel Street, Southport, on Friday, July 9th at 10 a.m. There are over 4,000 products priced at £1 or less, as well as a number of special opening offers.

One Below sells everything from cleaning supplies to groceries and household goods to health and beauty, infant care, toys, and DIY.