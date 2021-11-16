Another COVID Vaccine Mistake: Nearly 100 Maryland Children Received the Incorrect Shot Dose.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, 98 students received incorrect quantities of the Pfizer COVID vaccination, necessitating a second injection of the vaccine.

On Nov. 10, pupils at South Lake Elementary School were given a diluted dose of the COVID vaccination at a vaccine clinic held at their school.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services identified the vaccine problem on Nov. 13 and contacted with the Maryland Department of Health and vaccine maker Pfizer, who advised an additional dose of the injection for the affected children.

Parents were advised of the issue and told that an additional immunization clinic would be held at the school on Wednesday for the affected children. Those who are unable to attend the clinic should get their vaccinations renewed “as soon as possible,” according to Montgomery County officials.

“We apologize for the error,” Dr. James Bridgers, interim County health officer, said in a statement. “We are extending another opportunity for the children to be revaccinated.” We are convinced that this is a one-time occurrence, and our staff has already received extra training on how to reconstitute and dispense pediatric doses.” According to WUSA, a CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C., health experts have claimed there are no known side effects of obtaining a lower-than-recommended dose of the COVID vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, if a vaccine dosage is under-dosed, it should be repeated right away.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine for children has a lower dose of 10 micrograms, compared to 30 micrograms for adults. Both Pfizer shots are given in two doses separated by a week.

Montgomery County claims to have the highest number of pediatric dosages of any Maryland county.