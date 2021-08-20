Another COVID origin investigation will be launched by WHO, this time with an independent panel.

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization (WHO) is initiating its second study into the origins of COVID-19, this time with a new independent advisory panel.

According to a statement released Friday, the group would focus on advising the UN agency on the “origins of new and re-emerging diseases with epidemic and pandemic potential,” such as MERS-CoV, Ebola, and avian influenza. It will also assist the WHO in analyzing previous work on COVID origins and advising the organization as it embarks on its new investigation.

“This is crucial in assisting WHO, member states, and partner institutions in preparing for future spillover threats and reducing the possibility of a disease epidemic becoming a pandemic,” according to the statement.

The WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens issued an open request for “a wide variety of experts” to join the panel, which is officially known as the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO). According to the statement, applications are due by September 10th, and up to 25 specialists may be chosen to serve on SAGO.

In March, a WHO-led panel of international specialists produced a preliminary assessment stating that the origins of COVID-19 were “very improbable” to be related to a laboratory. Although scientists believe the virus most likely spread from animals to humans, the hypothesis that a laboratory was involved has gained popularity in recent months, with US President Joe Biden ordering an intelligence assessment to look into the possibilities.

Critics have criticised the WHO’s initial evaluation, calling it a poor attempt and pointing out that all of the team members dispatched to China, as well as the WHO report, required Chinese official approval.

Last month, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus conceded that ruling out the lab leak theory was “premature,” describing lab accidents as “frequent.”

The WHO’s team leader indicated during a trip to China in a Danish documentary aired earlier this month that he was concerned about safety standards at a facility near where the first human COVID-19 infections were found in Wuhan — concerns that the WHO had not previously acknowledged.

Several health experts and scientists have urged for an independent study outside of the WHO, pointing out that the agency has already done so.