Another child’s heartbeat will be heard by the mother of a baby killed in a homicide.

A Wisconsin mother will finally hear her newborn boy’s heartbeat in another kid after his father irresponsibly caused his death.

According to The Journal-Times, Brittney Struebing, 22, of Racine, will soon hear her son Arkaydin Howard’s heartbeat again after his organ was donated to another baby child following his death in 2019.

Struebing initially discovered that her son’s organ had been donated to a boy named Peter, whom she characterized as a “small person,” and that his family had encouraged her to hear his heartbeat once more.

“I’m going to hear my son’s heartbeat again,” she told the outlet. Isn’t that insane? I’m all set to hear it right now.” “Perfect” Arkaydin died in Kenosha in February 2019 while being cared for by his father, Jeremy Marquez, while Struebing was hunting for a new vehicle.

In connection with the death, his father was reportedly found guilty of second-degree reckless homicide and now faces up to 25 years in prison.

Doctors discovered evidence of damage associated with being shaken, and he was pronounced brain dead after being transferred to the hospital, according to the site.

Despite the guilty decision, Struebing maintains that she has no idea what happened to her son.

“Even after three years and a trial, I still don’t have the answers I’m looking for,” she told The Journal-Times. “I’ll never have the answers,” she says. After an initial attempt to raise cash failed following Arkaydin’s funeral, Struebing is now attempting to raise funds for a headstone for him.

“Arkaydin Anton Howard born 11-4-18 passed away 2-24-19, today is his 3rd birthday and trial to win justice for Arkaydin,” a message on the Facebook posted by Krystal Struebing said.

“We’re hoping you’ll be able to assist our family by giving so that we can get our baby son the stone he deserves.” We’re not asking for much; whatever you can offer will be greatly appreciated.” The fundraiser had received $500 in donations out of a $4,000 goal as of Sunday morning.

"I'm just so big right now on trying to get him a stone," Struebing told The Journal-Times. I'm extremely disappointed that my son doesn't have a stone." The two plots were added by her.