Another £800 million has been deducted from the worth of travel companies.

As the travel industry continues to reel from changes to Government travel guidance, the value of UK-listed companies in the sector has been wiped out by another £800 million.

EasyJet, Ryanair, British Airways owner IAG, Wizz Air, and Rolls-Royce all saw their stock prices drop for the second day in a row. Tui’s stock ended the day unchanged.

Investors responded angrily to the announcement that no new countries would be added to the Government’s green list of holiday destinations, and that Portugal would be removed, wiping £2 billion off the value of those companies’ shares on Thursday.

However, the thought of limits being eased more slowly than many had hoped fueled optimism.