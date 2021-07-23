Another 600,000 people have been urged to isolate by the NHS app ‘Pingdemic.’

The pingdemic is still ringing across the UK, with a new high number of people being advised to self-isolate owing to close contact.

Last week, the NHS app delivered over 600,000 warnings, a 17 percent increase over the previous seven days.

According to the data, 618,903 alerts were sent out as Covid cases increased by a third.

For several weeks, the government has been under pressure to fix the app’s sensitivity.

There are serious concerns that if this continues, the economy may grind to a standstill, with vital personnel being forced to isolate themselves and some businesses closing temporarily.

People are panic-buying due to isolation worries, as seen by pictures of empty grocery shelves that have surfaced in recent days.

However, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed reports that the app’s popularity is causing shops to struggle to keep shelves stocked.

“I don’t recognize the blank shelves,” he told Sky News. It’s clear that it’s happening in some places, but it’s not happening everywhere.”

Due to the number of policemen driven into self-isolation by the app, police response times have also been impacted.

Mr. Kwarteng also disclosed today that, after previously stating that they would not, the government is preparing to release a list of industries that will be permitted to disregard the app later today.

Ministers have added to the confusion by suggesting that individuals should ignore the situation because it is not a legal command to isolate.

According to a recent YouGov study, one out of every five users has disabled contact tracing on the app, and one out of every ten has deleted it entirely.

According to the report, one in every three Britons has avoided using the app to check-in at events.

However, according to the latest NHS numbers, 302,895 people in England and Wales downloaded the app in the last week, increasing the overall number of downloads to 26,826,748.

Bidfood, a food delivery company, has instructed workers who have been notified by the app to take tests and continue working despite official instructions.

Andrew Selley, the chief executive of Bidfood, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that delivery drivers can continue to work if they test negative, adding that his method is “reasonable and safe.”

He described them as “crucial.”

