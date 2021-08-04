Annie, a police dog, puts an assault suspect to heel.

Merseyside Police have lauded a police dog’s efforts in pursuing an assault suspect.

The offender, according to officers, assaulted a woman in a “severe and sustained” manner before fleeing the scene.

Annie, a police dog, was the first to arrive at the scene and discover the culprit, according to officials.

Merseyside Police stated on Twitter on Wednesday night that a brief flash of Annie’s dazzling whites convinced the offender to “behave.”

According to authorities, the suspect was apprehended and charged.

