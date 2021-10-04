Annie, a cancer patient, is embracing life to the fullest.

A woman fighting a series of terminal ailments that will take her life one day has revealed how she keeps strong and positive even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Annie Darby, 62, has pulmonary hypertension and has had several pulmonary embolisms as a result of secondary breast cancer that has progressed to her lungs and spine. She also has pulmonary hypertension and has had a number of pulmonary embolisms.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and went on to beat it. She went on to live a remarkable life before learning that the cancer had returned and spread throughout her body.

She was rushed to A&E in September 2019 and diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, which quickly progressed to pulmonary hypertension.

Annie, on the other hand, hasn’t allowed her ailments get the best of her and continues to live a full life.

She spoke to Grimsby Live about her health struggle, including the ups and downs she’s experienced since being diagnosed.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009,” she explained.

“Thankfully, that was all treated over the course of two years, and following that specific wake-up call, I resolved to complete my bucket list.

“I began traveling the world and doing a lot of volunteer work in South Africa. However, I was in South Africa in November 2017 when I started to feel a little shaky.

“When I got home, I went to the doctor and was given an X-ray, which confirmed that my cancer had returned.

“Unfortunately, it had progressed to my lungs and spine. That happened in January of this year, so it wasn’t the best start to the year.

“At this time, the cancer is not curable, but it is treated. I was still doing what I could and traveling as much as I could at the time.”

Annie’s situation would regrettably worsen later that year when she was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

“I discovered that I was suffering from shortness of breath and a beating heart once more,” she explained.

"I discovered that I was suffering from shortness of breath and a beating heart once more," she explained.

"They told me I had a pulmonary embolism after I went to A&E. I used anti-coagulants for 18 months to attempt to prevent more bleeding."