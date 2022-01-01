Anne Williams’ brave life and never-ending battle for justice in Hillsborough.

From Sunday, an ITV drama based on Anne Williams’ valiant fight for justice will premiere.

After her 15-year-old son Kevin was one of the 97 victims illegally killed in the Hillsborough disaster, the four-part series will follow her tireless quest of the truth.

Kevin Sampson, who was at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989, wrote the show and praised Anne as a “inspiration.”

Maxine Peake described playing Anne in the ITV Hillsborough drama as a “great burden.”

He stated, ” “It was during my interview with Anne for Hillsborough Voices that I realized what a remarkable, unusual, and amazing woman I was dealing with.

“In the broadest definition of the term,