Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, will appear before a British court for the crash that killed Harry Dunn.

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed Monday that Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is suspected of causing the 2019 accident that killed 19-year-old motorcycle Harry Dunn, and that her case will be heard in a British court.

Sacoolas’ accusation of causing death by reckless driving for the August 2019 accident outside RAF Croughton military post, when she was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, will be heard in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18, 2022, according to prosecutors.

The hearing would apparently be held digitally, and while counsel for Sacoolas stated they have considered having him appear virtually in court, they stressed no formal agreement has been reached.

According to The Guardian, the US administration requested diplomatic immunity for Sacoolas after the August 27, 2019, accident and brought her back to America 19 days later. According to CNN, the State Department later declined an extradition request in January 2020 to return her to the United Kingdom for a trial.

Dunn’s family has been vocal in their criticism of both governments for failing to hold Sacoolas accountable, but according to The Guardian, they reached a “resolution” in a civil case they filed against her in September. The family stated that the civil case’s resolution does not imply that the criminal charges will be dropped.

According to CNN, “The US has not agreed to the extradition,” but “the path is clear for the legal authorities in the UK to approach Anne Sacoolas’ lawyers—without any problem from the US government—to see whether some kind of virtual trial or process could allow some accountability, some solace, and some justice for the Dunn family,” said Dominic Raab, Britain’s Foreign Secretary at the time.

Tim Dunn, Dunn’s father, said he still couldn’t forgive the US government for giving Sacoolas immunity and allowing him to dodge prosecution for two years.

“I wish our government had done more to prevent this injustice, and it should not have been up to us to fight as hard as we have,” he said.

“We are determined to pursuing justice in this situation, despite the obstacles and complexity of this case,” the prosecution service said.

Dunn's family has lobbied politicians in the United Kingdom and the United States.