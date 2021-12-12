Anne Rice, author of “The Vampire Chronicles,” has died at the age of 80.

Anne Rice, author of ‘The Vampire Chronicles,’ has died at the age of 80, and tributes have poured in.

Rice is best known for her famous 1976 novel “Interview With The Vampire,” which was made into an Oscar-nominated 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Her death was verified by her son, Christopher Rice, in a social media statement posted over the weekend.

He said his mum died as a result of complications from a stroke in a Facebook post on December 12th.

He commented on his mother’s official Facebook page, “She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died.” “The depth of our sadness as a family cannot be understated.” She taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and combat the dark whispers of fear and self-doubt as my mother’s unfailing support.

“She taught me to disregard genre limitations and commit to my compulsive desires as a writer.” I sat beside her hospital bed in admiration of her achievements and courage in her final hours, overwhelmed in recollections of a life that took us from the fog-shrouded hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magnificent streets of New Orleans to the dazzling panoramas of Southern California.” “What a rollercoaster you took us on, kid,” Anne’s younger sister Karen exclaimed as she kissed Anne farewell, according to the statement. I believe we can all agree on this. Let us take solace in the shared hope that Anne is now witnessing firsthand the wonderful solutions to many important spiritual and cosmic concerns for which she spent her life and career searching.” Rice will be buried at the family mausoleum in New Orleans’ Metairie Cemetery, and a “celebration of her life” will be held in the city next year, according to Christopher.

Following the news of Rice’s passing, many people flocked to social media to pay respect to her and laud her books, especially those in the Vampire Chronicles series.

“RIP Anne Rice, who taught an entire generation how to be horny,” remarked Dave Schilling, presenter of the Galaxy Brains podcast.

Rice's narrative was motivating, according to comic book writer Dave Scheidt, who said in a Twitter post that aspiring authors should believe in their work even when they don't have a publisher.