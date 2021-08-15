Anne-Marie is one of the performers performing in the Team GB Homecoming Concert.

On Sunday, a slew of musical acts, including Anne-Marie and Bastille, will perform at the SSE Arena in Wembley to commemorate Team GB’s Olympic triumph.

Other artists due to perform at the Team GB Homecoming Concert, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm, are Rag’n’Bone Man and YungBlud.

Anne-Marie, a 2002 singer and judge on The Voice, will perform with the English National Ballet, YungBlud will cover David Bowie’s Heroes with dance-circus company Motionhouse, and Bastille will perform their new track Distorted Light Beam with a live string orchestra.

The event, which is sponsored by the National Lottery, will be broadcast live to an audience of 8,000 people, including friends and family members of athletes who were unable to attend the Tokyo Olympics, as well as key employees and National Lottery players.

More than 1,000 British athletes are now supported by the National Lottery.

Clara Amfo and Greg James of BBC Radio 1 will host the event.

Visit TokyoHomecoming.com for more details about the concert.