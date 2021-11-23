Anna Rothery, a former Lord Mayor of Liverpool, has left the Labour Party.

Anna Rothery, who announced her candidacy for Mayor of Liverpool earlier this year, has written to the party’s General Secretary, David Evans, to withdraw from the party.

Cllr Rothery, who has represented the Princes Park ward in Liverpool 8 since 2006, will now serve on Liverpool Council as an independent councillor.

The former Lord Mayor was one of three women on a shortlist to succeed Joe Anderson as Mayor of Liverpool, but her name was abruptly withdrawn from the list with little explanation from the party.

Joanne Anderson was eventually elected mayor, succeeding her near-namesake.

Cllr Rothery attacked the party and its leader, Keir Starmer, in a letter to Mr Evans.

“Today I have made the tough decision to quit from the Labour Party and run for Liverpool City Council as an independent,” she wrote.

“Having joined the Party as a teenager, it’s a source of enormous pain for me, but it’s a decision I made on principle.” I believe the Labour Party no longer represents my views as a socialist. I am unable to continue to serve the citizens of Princes Park to the best of my ability.” “The leadership is more concerned in carrying out internal party vendettas than standing up for our people, our black community, and our LGBTQIA community,” she said, adding that she believes Labour’s leadership is “failing in its duty to properly fight the government’s attacks on our people.”

"A government and opposition party that should be uniting us around common agendas of human rights, equality, dignity, and respect are dividing our country." Despite this, food and fuel poverty, job uncertainty, welfare cuts to our most vulnerable, child poverty, a stretched NHS, and hate crime are all on the rise." "Despite serving as a councillor for 15 years, as mayoral lead for equality and Lord Mayor, and boosting the Labour vote, I have been on the receiving end of the leadership's attacks," she said.